Union Minister Jaishankar visits Football world cup venue at Qatar

Jeddah: Before, wrapping up the visit to the Gulf country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which is a venue of 2022 FIFA Football World Cup and congratulated L&T and its Qatari partner for the impressive project. “It has enhanced India’s reputation for quality and delivery,” Jaishankar tweeted after the visit.

A landmark in the making, the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, commonly known as Al Rayyan stadium, will be one of the most significant stadiums that will host matches up to the quarter-finals of the FIFA world cup.

A sizable number of Indians including large number of expat workers from Telangana State are engaged in the preparation for the 2022 Football World Cup .

Indian firms have, over the years, forayed into foreign markets drawn by the prospects of growth that the sheer size of opportunities present in other countries. It’s not only Tata, Wipro and Infosys but construction and electro-mechanical giants such as Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Voltas have also proved their capabilities in the competitive Gulf markets time and again.

L&T is one of leading firms that has executed some of the leading projects in the region, the latest being the construction of 40,000 seater air conditioned football stadium that is part of the sports infrastructure in preparation for the World Cup . Inspired by the local patterns and dune-like structures, the Al Rayyan stadium and its precinct have been designed to resemble the sand dunes that surround the traditional desert tents.

The construction of one of the four prestigious stadiums for the upcoming FIFA football world Cup was recently completed.

