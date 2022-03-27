United States Pharmacopeia to invest in a new PCM Lab in Hyderabad

The facility would enable the pharmaceutical manufacturers to gain efficiencies and flexibility in manufacturing processes

Hyderabad: Telangana Government’s efforts to build world class eco system in life sciences and pharma sectors is not only drawing investments from new companies into Hyderabad but the existing companies, which are operating in the city, are also announcing huge expansion plans.

On Saturday, United States Pharmacopeia (USP) India announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad and said it would be setting up a new continuous manufacturing (flow chemistry) facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad with an additional capital investment of USD 20 million.

Mr. Stan Burhans, Chief Finance Officer, USP-US and Head of USP India Operations and Dr. K.V. Surendra Nath, Senior Vice President, Regions, Strategy and Operations, USP shared these expansion plans after their meeting with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao om Saturday.

USP team briefed the Minister that USP India has invested more than USD 5 million during the last 24 months towards the development of infrastructure and capital equipment for scientific laboratory and have added more than 70 employees.

The new advanced laboratory with a team of about 50 experienced scientists in Hyderabad would support development of guidelines for new processes/technologies to address some of the challenges in implementing the continuous manufacturing processes. A 12,500 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Genome Valley will be equipped with advanced synthetic and analytical capabilities.

USP, is an independent, scientific non-profit organization that sets quality standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. USP India started its journey in 2006, to support the global standards development and have now expanded to one of the biggest outposts for the organization in the world at an area of 1 lakh sq. ft area with lab capabilities, such as analytical development, a synthetic lab, a biologics research lab, and pharmaceutical certification (verification) programs.

Genome Valley in Hyderabad is India’s first and largest cluster for life science R&D and clean manufacturing cluster housing more than 200 life sciences companies. Government has taken various initiatives to strengthen the cluster further. Serving as testimony to the scientific prowess of Hyderabad, the team has developed over 750 technologies and delivered 1,000 impurities in the last ten years. This is a unique common facility available to all the manufacturers to develop their products through continuous manufacturing.

Industries Minister K.T Rama Rao said “I am happy that US Pharmacopeia’s has grand expansion plans in Hyderabad with a new continuous manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. Government remains committed to promoting investment in newer, efficient and sustainable technologies, and this new facility being set-up by USP will further accelerate efforts of the Government to help pharmaceutical companies become more efficient. The continued expansion and a new investment of this nature in Hyderabad reinforces the city’s leadership position in life sciences sector.”

In November 2021, the State Government had launched a center of excellence in flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing together with Dr. Reddy’s and Laurus Labs located at Institute of Life Sciences.

“This continued investment in the facility in Hyderabad allows us to reinforce our conviction in life science, support pharmaceutical industry and promote public health. We anticipate that India and Hyderabad will further cement its position in the global life science arena in the post pandemic world” said Stan Burhans, Chief Finance Officer, USP-US during the meeting.

