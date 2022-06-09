University of Hyderabad ranked in 751-800 range in QS Global Rankings 2023

Published Date - 09:48 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is ranked in the 751-800 range in the highly competitive QS World University Rankings 2023 released on Thursday.

According to the latest report released by QS, the UoH is categorized as an “established medium sized public university with high research intensity and comprehensive subject focus”.

According to the QS release, six indicators determine the institutions’ rankings — academic reputation (40 per cent), employer reputation (10 per cent), faculty-student ratio (20 per cent), citations per faculty (20 per cent), the proportion of international students (5 per cent) and the proportion of international faculty (5 per cent).

Overall, in the 2023 edition, the UoH performed among the top 53 per cent in the QS World University Rankings. At 359 rank globally, the Citations per Faculty is the strongest indicator for UoH. In citations per faculty, UoH has scored 38.7 out of 100 points indicating the widespread reach and impact of its published work.

Prof. BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, said, “though UoH has again been ranked among the 1400 plus Top Global Universities which is a good indicator of its sustained performance, we have slid down in some parameters that have affected the overall ranking. It is a cause of concern even though a few other universities have also slid down compared to earlier years ranking. We will brainstorm and arrive at measures to be taken to move up in the rankings.”