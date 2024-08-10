Uorfi Javed’s ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ Premieres on Prime Video August 23

The nine-episode series, produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, offers "an unfiltered and immersive look into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India's biggest viral sensation," according to a press release.

Mumbai: Streaming service Prime Video on Saturday announced that its upcoming reality series “Follow Kar Lo Yaar”, featuring social media influencer Uorfi Javed, will premiere on August 23.

The nine-episode series is produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

The series has been described as “an unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India’s biggest viral sensation”, according to a press release.

“‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar‘ will immerse the audience in the enigmatic world of Uorfi, constantly pursued by the limelight, while also providing an unfiltered glimpse into all the drama behind the scenes.

“Beyond the glitz and glamour, beyond the filters on the gram, beyond the bizarre social posts and stories, the unscripted series bares the raw, unvarnished truth about her life outside of social media, her arduous journey, overcoming countless hurdles, her rise to fame, her relentless pursuit of fame and fortune, and the intricate dynamics of her dysfunctional family life,” read the official description.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said “Follow Kar Lo Yaar” is a compelling and captivating reality-follow series that will definitely appeal to a global audience.

“Stories of resilience and ambition will always find resonance with the audience, and Uorfi’s journey from an ordinary girl in Lucknow to one of the most recognisable faces of the country is nothing short of inspiring.

“Her story is defined by her unwavering determination and passion to carve her unique path in the world of fashion and entertainment as she ascends from her humble beginnings to becoming a social media sensation and a serious entrepreneur,” he added.

Javed previously worked on daily soaps such as “Daayan” and “Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya”. She also appeared in reality show “Bigg Boss OTT” and “MTV Splitsvilla”.