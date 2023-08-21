UP: Amit Shah attends ex-CM Kalyan Singh’s second death anniversary ceremony

Amit Shah said that the late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was a symbol of profound compassion for the marginalized and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

By ANI Published Date - 09:04 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Aligarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh was a symbol of profound compassion for the marginalized and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Speaking at a ceremony held on the occasion of the second death anniversary of former Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh, Amit Shah said, “Babu Ji (Kalyan Singh) worked to uplift marginalized communities and the poor, embodying boundless empathy. He never spoke of casteism but rather worked to empower marginalized communities.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been working to empower backward castes by granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes,” he added.

Shah reminisced about a pivotal moment in history when Ayodhya was inundated with fervent Ram devotees.

“As calls to employ force against the devotees grew louder, Babuji made a momentous decision as he chose not to resort to violence and instead tendered his resignation as Chief Minister, a profound sacrifice that left an indelible mark on people’s memory”, he said.

Paying his respect to the late Kalyan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored that the initiatives initiated by Babuji for the betterment of marginalized communities have been consistently advanced by Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

He mentioned that the matter of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, which had been stagnant, found a resolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi’s administration.

Shah also highlighted the government’s commitment to uplift the disadvantaged and its success in implementing the long-pending Ram Mandir project, signifying an inclusive approach that addresses both social welfare and heritage preservation within nine years.

Amit Shah stated that the revered Kalyan Singh ‘Babu Ji’ had three main objectives- to accelerate the Ram Janmabhoomi movement; to ensure the welfare of the poor; and thirdly, to uplift backward sections of society without disturbing social harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tirelessly advancing the work initiated by Babu Ji, he emphasised. The Prime Minister is providing water and electricity to millions of poor households, he said.

Shah mentioned that when he became in charge during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he had little knowledge about Uttar Pradesh.

“Babu Ji spent 11 hours explaining the intricacies of each district in Uttar Pradesh. He guided me over the phone twice every day. The result was that every record in Uttar Pradesh was shattered”, Shah said.

Amit Shah concluded by offering his tribute to Babu Ji on behalf of millions of party workers across the country.