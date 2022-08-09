UP: Boy smothered to death after failed assault attempt

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:31 AM, Tue - 9 August 22

Bijnor: A 13-year-old boy was smothered to death by a man after a failed attempt at sexual assault, police said.

The accused Mohd Furqan has been arrested.

According to Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh, the boy had gone missing on August 3 and his family, along with villagers, mounted a search and found his naked body in a forested are the next day.

“Family of the deceased had filed a case against an unidentified person. During investigation, Mohd Furqan’s name came to light as a villager had seen him accompanying the boy.

“When we interrogated him, he confessed that he took the boy to a forested area and attempted to sodomise him. When he resisted and tried to escape, Furqan smothered him to death to avoid getting caught,” he said.