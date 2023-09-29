| Up Class 10 Student Brutally Thrashed Three Held As Video Goes Viral

A Class 10 student has been brutally beaten by some youths who also made a video of the incident and uploaded it on the Internet.

By IANS Published Date - 05:41 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

The incident took place on Thursday night. Police have arrested three youths late in the night, while the fourth accused is absconding.

The incident took place on Thursday night. Police have arrested three youths late in the night, while the fourth accused is absconding.

As the video went viral on the social media, the miscreants also sent the video on the mobile phone of the student.

The family members of the victim filed a complaint against four youths.

According to reports, Aman, 16, a resident of Lalitpur, is a Class 10 student.

A few days ago, he had allegedly teased a girl studying in his coaching class.

On Thursday, four youths reached Aman’s house and took him away with them using force and then beat him up.

The arrested youths have been identified as Deepu Bundela, Ranu Raja and Dhruv Raja.

Police have been carrying out raids to arrest the fourth accused.