UP cop thrashes priest for ‘going slow’ with wedding rituals

By IANS Updated On - 29 February 2024, 09:09 AM

Lucknow: A police constable allegedly thrashed a priest for performing wedding rituals at a slow and elaborate pace.

The priest had been called in to solemnize the marriage of the constable. The incident took place in the Nigohan area of Lucknow on Wednesday.

According to reports, the marriage of constable Sonu Jatav, posted at the Nigohan police station, was being solemnized with the daughter of one Om Prakash Prajapati.

Tension arose when Jatav asked the priest Vivek Shukla to hurry up with the rituals. The priest refused to hurriedly wind up with the ceremony and this angered the cop who thrashed the priest in the presence of the guests.

When Shukla’s brother Sachin tried to intervene, he, too, was beaten up.

Jatav also threatened the priest and his brother with dire consequences if they dared to report the matter to police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, south zone, Shashank Singh said that an FIR has been lodged against the constable and investigations were on.