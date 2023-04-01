| Up Three Arrested For Printing Circulating Fake Currency Notes

UP: Three arrested for printing, circulating fake currency notes

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from the accused, Police said

By PTI Updated On - 06:32 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Shahjahanpur: Three people were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes here on Saturday, police said.

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from the accused, they said.

“We have arrested Sachin, Akhilesh and Vivek Maurya for printing FICN at a warehouse in Kotwali police station area,” Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

“We have also seized raw material, ink and printer used in the printing of FICN from the workshop of the accused,” he said.

FICN with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from them, he added.

The accused printed FICN of smaller denominations and used them in rural areas of the district, according to police.