US climate envoy John Kerry arrives on 5-day visit to India, meets Sitharaman

By IANS Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

New Delhi: The US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, who arrived in India on Wednesday on a five-day visit, met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Both the leaders discussed climate agenda and other related issues. ‘Very good meeting, very constructive. Talking about the very significant capacity for India and the United States to work together in order to advance the climate agenda.’ There are many things that we can do where we can work together, science, technology, and our ability to be able to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, Kerry told reporters outside Parliament after the meeting.

Earlier on his arrival in New Delhi, Kerry had met Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Both the leaders discussed India’s growth as a manufacturing hub for heavy electric vehicles. ‘I am proud to be in India this week to advance our shared goals on climate and clean energy. Just met with @DrMNPandeyMP to discuss our common interest in diversifying supply chains and empowering India as a manufacturing hub for electric trucks, buses, and heavy-duty vehicles,” Kerry tweeted after the meeting.

As per the US state department, the visit of the US climate envoy is intended to advance common goals on climate change and clean energy, including joint initiatives to create a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage options, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains.