US Education Fairs in multiple Indian cities from August 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: The EducationUSA, the U.S. government’s official source of information on U.S. higher education, will host a series of eight education fairs, across the country, starting in Hyderabad on August 16, 2024, and concluding in New Delhi on August 25, 2024.

Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programs will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges from across the United States. There is no participation fee, but registration is required.

For more details and for registration, please visit: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlighted the importance of the education fairs and noted: “The EducationUSA fairs are a great way to explore the amazing educational opportunities that the United States has to offer. Whether you’re interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, or business, there is a program to help you achieve your dreams. These fairs offer the chance to meet representatives from a huge range of U.S. colleges and universities and attend information sessions about the college application and visa process. You will get first-hand information on admissions, scholarships, campus life and so much more about studying on a U.S. campus. Our goal is to ensure that students and their families have all the information and support needed to make your dream of studying in the United States a reality.”

The participating U.S. higher-education institutions offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels throughout the United States.

The discussions with U.S. universities, EducationUSA advisers, and U.S. Embassy representatives will help students make informed choices about U.S. higher education, learn about the U.S. student visa application process, and gain a deeper understanding about studying and living in the United States.