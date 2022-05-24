Use of facial technology should be transparent: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Gaining citizens’ confidence with respect to use of technologies like facial recognition coupled with artificial intelligence is a challenge for the Governments. Citizens should feel that the Government is unbiased in use of data and that they are not under surveillance, said Industries and IT Minister KR Rama Rao.

Speaking at a panel discussion at World Economic Forum in Davos on ‘AI on the Street: Managing Trust in the Public Square,’ he said facial recognition has reduced the dependency on physical resources and time taken to find criminals and missing people.

The only way to win the confidence of citizens in this regard is first clearly identify the regulatory powers that each of the Government organisations would need. “These powers must be given to them in a Parliamentary and a fully transparent method,” he said adding that with a right regulatory outreach can can make it far easier for police and also support the citizens with their needs.

Emphasising on making the process transparent, he said that every single step in which the Government uses facial recognition should be shared with public first before being used by the Government organisations. “The Government understands the advantages that facial recognition provides in regulation and policing. The confidence that the public has in this system needs to be bolstered by optional systems that can expose them to the method and only then scale up,” he said.

“We need minds that are well-versed in artificial intelliegence, machine learning, blockchain, data sciences and the risks that come with the use of the same. The data being used must be fully secured and the security must be verified,” he said.

Takayuki Morita (NEC Japan President and Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director) Angie Nicole OD, Executive Director Ushahidi (South Africa), and Coen van Oostrom (Edge Tech CEO and Founder) were the other members of the panel discussion.

