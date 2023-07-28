Uttar Pradesh: Doctor booked for removing wrong organ during operation

Chief Medical Officer Sandeep Chaudhary said that the matter will be investigated by a panel of doctors after the police ask for an inquiry.

By IANS Updated On - 02:42 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Representational Image.

Varanasi: On the orders of a local court in Varanasi, Praveen Tiwari who runs a private nursing home, has been booked for serious medical negligence after it was found that he had removed a woman’s uterus, instead of the gall bladder.

The doctor has been booked under IPC’s sections 336, 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others.

Chief Medical Officer Sandeep Chaudhary said that the matter will be investigated by a panel of doctors after the police ask for an inquiry.

According to reports, Usha Maurya in 2020 had experienced severe pain in her abdominal region.

A resident of Bela village in Varanasi’s Cholapur block, Usha approached an ASHA worker from her village when the pain became too frequent.

The ASHA worker took her to the private nursing home run by Tiwari in Gola where Usha was diagnosed with stones in her gall bladder.

On May 28, 2020, she was operated for removal of gall bladder at the doctor’s clinic.

Discharged a couple of days later, Usha felt relieved. However, in March this year, Usha experienced a familiar sharp pain in her abdomen.

She took a digestive tablet but the pain persisted.

She was taken to another private nursing home, this time in Baniyapur.

On a thorough examination, it was found that her gall bladder was intact with stones, but her uterus was found missing.

Usha went back to Tiwari with the test reports and demanded an explanation, but he allegedly started threatening her.

After making various rounds to police stations, she approached a local court, after which a case was lodged against the accused doctor.

Cholapur station officer Rajesh Tripathi said that the matter was under investigation and action would be taken soon.