Uttarakhand: Bridge collapses in Rudraprayag, 52 people rescued

By ANI Published Date - 09:15 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Dehradun: As many as 52 people, stranded after a bridge collapsed in Uttarakhand‘s Rudraprayag, were rescued, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force, due to heavy rains in the Madmaheshwar valley, the bridge in Goundar village was washed away leaving several people stranded.

The SDRF rescue team reached the spot immediately and found that people on the other side of the bridge were stranded.

However, the rescue operation could not kick off immediately due to the high water level of the river.

“It was not possible to cross the river due to the high water level of the river. As per the instructions of the Commandant, the team remained at the spot,” an official said. “The SDRF team resumed the rescue operation and rescued 52 people trapped there and shifted them to a safer place,” he added.

