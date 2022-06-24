Vaani Kapoor bedazzles in recent social media post

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:18 AM, Fri - 24 June 22

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor bedazzled in black in her latest social media pictures, turning heads.

She announced that the trailer of her latest film ‘Shamshera’ would be out on June 24.

“Night night. BIG day tomorrow!” captioned the ‘Befikre’ actor on Instagram with a black heart and a starry emoji.

In the first picture, Vaani could be seen wearing a black strappy anarkali with an embroidered dupatta having white floral prints with golden lining. She looked quite graceful with her hair flying in the wind as she looked at a distant, seemingly lost in her thoughts.

As for the second picture, Vaani looked straight at the camera, a subtle smile on her face. She sported a shade of nude, glossy lipstick and a set of small gold-studdded earrings.

In the third picture, Vaani must have definetely stolen hearts with her bold expressions as she struck an elegant pose, letting her dupatta flying in motion. Her flawless skin and on-point eyeliner enhanced her look further.

Meanwhile, talking on the film front, Vaani was last seen in the film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ opposite Ayushman Khurrana where she played the character of a transgender woman.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the movie ‘Shamshera’. Directed by Karan Malhotra, ‘Shamshera’ is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

Sharing details about her role, Vaani said, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800’s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. I’m thankful to Karan Malhotra for seeing me in this role. He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life.”

‘Shamshera’ is geared up to hit the theatres on July 22 this year.