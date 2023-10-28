Vaishnavi, Tarun shine in gymnastics

Vaishnavi clinched top spot in under-11 to 14 girls division for floor exercise, table vault and rings categories.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:26 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Vaishnavi Vyas

Hyderabad: Vaishnavi Vyas and S Tarun Lal shone with three and two gold medals respectively in the First Levelwise & Artistic Gymnastic Invitational Competition at Vijay Nagar Colony, GHMC Sports Complex, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Vaishnavi clinched top spot in under-11 to 14 girls division for floor exercise, table vault and rings categories. Tarun of St Albert High School grabbed top honours in boys 14 years division of floor exercise and rings categories.

Results:

Boys: U-5: Floor exercise: 1. E Suryan Sai (Andheri Sports Complex), 2. Ridhaan Gilda (Kangaroo Kids Pre School), 3. B Ram Mihir Naidu (Aarambh The Pre School); Girls: Table vault: U-5: 1. Aadhya alugaddala (Totally Arpita Kids Gymnastic), 2. Sahasr Sunkaraboina (Kidhood School), 3. Eva Jain (Toddlers Den); Boys: Floor exercise 6-9 Years: 1. Yempally Prayush Reddy (Edify World School), 2. Hridhan Jeldi (St Theresa High School), 3. Samyan Suryadevara (Dev Guru Concept); Girls: Table Vault: 6-9 years: 1. Ahana Jain (Nasr High School), 2. Arya Agarwal (Total Kids), 3. E Saisree (Aarambh The Pre School); Table Vault: U-9: Samiksha Vyas (Hanuman Vyamshala), 2. Priyanshi Sahu (Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan), 3. Ananya Kavoory (Future Kids); Boys: U- 12 Rings Exercise: 1. P Prasham Shah (VNC), 2. Rohit (Aarambh The Pre School), 3. S Srinivas (HPS); Girls: Floor exercise: U-10-12: 1. Poijitha Soni (Nasr School), 2. R Moksha (Alugolu Sports Academy Andhra Pradesh), 3. Dintakurthi Venkata Maanya (Alugolu Sports Academy Andhra Pradesh); Girls: Table Vault: 10-13 years: 1. Aira Gulati (The Gadium), 2. G Poorvi (KK Warrior Academy), 3. Jyena Jain (Ameerpet Guru Govind Singh Sports Complex); Girls: U-11-14: 1. Vaishnavi Vyas (Howard Public School), 2. Anandi Mishra (Jawahar Vidyalaya Chennai), 3. Divya Shree (The Gelivis Em School Nandyal); Boys: 14 Years: 1. S Tarun Lal (St Albert High School), 2. K Sai Kiran (St Mary”s High School), 3. Teja Kumar (Nalanda Vidhya Bhavan High School), Joint 3. Srinivas Thangapillay (Global School).