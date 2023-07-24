Varanasi: ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex

By ANI Published Date - 08:27 AM, Mon - 24 July 23

Varanasi: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team reached the Gyanvapi Mosque on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to conduct a scientific survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi representing the Hindu side said that the result of the survey will be favourable to Hindus.

While speaking to reporters, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, “We are sure that the whole premise is of temple only. The result of the survey will be favourable to us.”

“Today the Gyanvapi survey will be conducted, it is a good thing for us…the survey will begin at 7 am, can’t say how long it will go on…”, said Sudhir Tripathi, advocate representing Hindu side.

On Sunday, the ASI team reached Varanasi with all the required equipment. Notably, a Varanasi Court on Friday gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the ‘Wazukhana’ area which has been sealed.

“I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months,” said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindu side.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who also represents Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, said the court’s decision is turning point in the case.

“Our application for the ASI survey has been accepted. It is a turning point in the case,” he said.

The court pronounced its order on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a scientific survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The petition was filed in May this year by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the â€œShringar Gauri Sthalâ€ inside the shrine complex.

A structure claimed to be a Shivling by Hindu side and a fountain by the Muslim side” was also found on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hearing today on a petition filed by the mosque management committee against the Varanasi court’s order for an ASI survey of the mosque complex.