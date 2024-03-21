| Vicky Kaushal Opens Up On How Love Unfolded Between Him And Wife Katrina

By IANS Published Date - 21 March 2024, 02:03 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’, has shared how romance unfolded between him and his wife Katrina Kaif.

The two tied the nuptial knot in December 2021, after a few years of dating.

Vicky recently appeared on the sixth season of the streaming chat show ‘No Filter Neha’, and gave audiences a peek into his personal life and shared how things worked out with Katrina.

The actor said: “Just two people meeting and genuinely finding a connection, and that’s how it literally happened. Like we kept meeting, and we just kept feeling that there’s a connection, and till we just took it to the next level, we just felt like okay, this is just happening without effort. It’s just very naturally feeling right, and that is how it happened.”

