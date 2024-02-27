Vidyaranyam Veda Pathasala moulding young minds with holistic education blended in Vedic wisdom

Vidyaranyam has integrated formal education with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), allowing students to complete the 10th or 12th grade by the time they graduate as Ghanapati.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 03:54 PM

Hyderabad: Vidyaranyam Veda Pathasala, an initiative that highlights holistic education steeped in Vedic wisdom aims to cultivate 500 well-rounded professionals who appreciate ancient culture, in the coming five to six years.

Led by Madugula Shashibhushana Somayaji, Vidyaranyam commemorated its 6th Varshikotsavam at Chippalapally village in Ranga Reddy District. It was celebrated by honoring professionals from various walks of life, musical display featuring instruments like mridangam and flute and eloquent Padavinayas. Physical prowess was also displayed through displays of Danda and Kalari Payattu etc. by young students.

Established in 2015 with two students, Vidyaranyam aims to grow the Veda Pathasala to 500 students in next 5 to 6 years. The fully residential program that spans 12 to14 years is offered at no cost, for each student to complete Ghanantham and become a Ghanapati in one Veda, a press release said.

