Vinesh Phogat visits Golden Temple; prays for strength and courage

A day earlier, Vinesh Phogat, who was among the Olympic players who were awarded Rs 2.5 crore cash prizes by Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, said, "If you want to be a winner like me, then you have to be mad like me for the sport."

By IANS Updated On - 30 August 2024, 04:12 PM

Photo- IANS

Amritsar: Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, after her Olympic campaign sought religious solace as she visited the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, saying she prayed for strength and courage.

After offering prayers, she told the media that she was feeling good after coming here. “I am feeling a positive energy…I prayed to Waheguru to give me strength and courage, May all our loved ones be healthy, our country remain safe, and continue to progress. I have sought blessings from Waheguru to guide us and help us work in the right direction for humanity,” she said.

Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50 kg wrestling category due to being overweight by 100 grams. Later her quest to win the medal came to an end when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for a joint silver.