Viral video of vehicle going up in flames not from Hyderabad

It had happened on the Warje Bridge in Pune, Maharashtra a few days ago, clarifies Cyberabad Traffic Police

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Following a video clip of an auto trolley going up in flames doing rounds on social media claiming to have occurred on the Gachibowli Flyover, the Cyberabad Traffic Police clarified that it was ‘Fake’.

The CTP, in their official Twitter handle on Saturday, said no such incident was reported in Cyberabad. It had happened on the Warje Bridge in Pune, Maharashtra a few days ago, officials said. They further warned persons spreading rumours leading to panic among citizens.

This viral video is not of Gachibowli flyover. It is a FALSE news.

It had happened on the Warje bridge, Pune a few days back.

No such incidents have occurred in Hyderabad.

Warning : Persons spreading rumours/misinformation leading to public fear will be dealt as per law. pic.twitter.com/ViOYlpxJDA — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) January 14, 2021

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .