Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhary team up for Jaani’s new song ‘Dhokebaaz’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL Originals brings the superhit team of Jaani and Afsana popularly known for ‘Titliaan’ together in an all-new song, ‘Dhokebaaz’.

Jaani, who has some of the biggest superhits in his repertoire, has composed and written ‘Dhokebaaz’. His musical arrangement with Afsana Khan’s vocals, bring out a distinct rustic feel and a sense of heightened drama in the song that’s about love and betrayal.

Mounted on a grand scale and filmed with panache by B2gether Pros, Vivek and Tridha are seen in the video in very striking yet elegant avatars that exude an old-world charm. This is their first time working together. The actors portray a tale of love and loss – a treacherous relationship that has severe repercussions.

With its rich musical score, a catchy hook-line, impactful lyrics and dramatic music video, ‘Dhokebaaz’ is one you don’t want to miss.

Speaking on his recent song release, Vivek Anand Oberoi said, “‘Dhokebaaz’ is such a powerful song with a unique storyline brought together by Jaani in the beautiful voice of Afsana. With me completing my 20th year in Bollywood, I wanted to bring something different for my audiences and this music video has been one-of-a-kind experience for me. This is my first project with Tridha and I had a great time shooting with her and the team VYRL. I hope everyone will love the song and I wish for the best.”

Excited about the release of ‘Dhokebaaz’, Tridha Choudhary shared, “I am so excited for ‘Dhokebaaz’ and am already in love with the song. I can’t stop humming it. Jaani has given a fabulous composition and Afsana with her graceful voice has taken it a notch higher. Vivek Oberoi is an outstanding actor, which makes me so happy to have worked with him. Here’s hoping fans enjoy our unique performance in this video.”

Check out the video here:

