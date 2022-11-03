| Voting Continues In Munugode Even As Major Parties Complain Against Each Other

Voting continues in Munugode even as major parties complain against each other

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:08 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India received 28 complaints on distribution of money and cash has been seized at two places in Munugode constituency where polling is underway. Around 38 calls were made to the police with complaints pertaining to non-voters (outsiders) staying in the constituency where 42 people were identified and sent out of the constituency till 1 pm.

“In total, Rs 2.99 lakh has been seized,” Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj said.

Also Read Over 40% polling in Munugode till 1 pm

All three major political parties – TRS (now BRS), Congress and BJP, lodged complaints against each other over poll code violations, distribution of liquor and cash, and also spreading false news.

The TRS delegation led by Rajya Sabha member B Lingaiah Yadav complained to the Chief Electoral Officer that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and his aides were indulging in distribution of liquor and cash to lure voters in Munugode constituency especially at Choutuppal, Marriguda, Chandur, Nampally and surrounding areas. They alleged that the BJP was trying to instigate violence and had deployed over 15 special teams. Further, both Rajgopal Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay were staging demonstrations in Munugode constituency and Hyderabad respectively to divert attention before creating disturbances in Munugode bypoll.

The BJP State leaders also blamed the TRS of distributing cash and liquor to voters. They claimed that many non-local leaders were still staying put in Munugode to oversee the polling.

The Congress too lodged a complaint regarding a fake news created with a prominent Telugu channel’s logo claiming that the Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll, Palvai Sravanthi met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Congress condemned the morphed photographs of Sravanthi being used to spread fake news and demanded stringent action against the culprits. They suspected that the BJP was indulging in such mischief.

Meanwhile, the polling is underway amid tight security in the bypoll. The process began at 7 am and will continue till 6 am. Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election and a polling percentage of 59.92 per cent was recorded till 3 pm.