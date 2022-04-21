Walmart opens platform for Indian sellers to reach 120 mn US consumers

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

New Delhi: Retail giant Walmart on Thursday said that it is now offering manufacturers and trading firms in India to reach a growing market of more than 120 million US consumers each month.

As part of its efforts to expand sourcing from India to $10 billion a year by 2027, Walmart, along with Flipkart and cross-border commerce company Payoneer, has laid out a detailed roadmap for local sellers with export ambitions.

“Now is the ideal time for sellers from India to get started as exporters on Walmart Marketplace. It’s already one of the top online marketplaces in the US, and we’re investing heavily to help new sellers bring great products and services to the platform,” said Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development-Global Sourcing.

He was speaking at the Walmart Global Seller Summit in New Delhi, attended by 650 sellers from the country.

Walmart Marketplace offers nearly 170 million unique items to a loyal base of customers, and is seeking to bring 40,000 new sellers onto the platform this year.

The company said it sees particular potential for India-made products in highly-searched categories like furniture, bedding, home decor and more.

“Over the past decade, Flipkart has helped build a strong supply chain ecosystem in India, enabling hundreds of thousands of local businesses to begin selling online as part of India’s digital retail revolution,” said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.

At the grassroots level, Walmart and Flipkart are providing training and support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with export ambitions via the Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programme.

“We are delighted to help high-quality Indian sellers in our ecosystem to gain direct access to the world’s largest omni-channel retailer,” said Gaurav Shisodia, Country Manager, Payoneer.