Wanted gangster of Himanshu Bhau gang killed in encounter by Delhi Police

The accused was identified as Ajay Singroha a.k.a Goli, a resident of Ritoli village, Rohtak district in Haryana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 05:08 PM

Representational Image

Delhi: A notorious gangster, also a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was killed following an encounter with Delhi Police’ s Special Cell in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

According to police, on Thursday, the Special Cell received information that a shooter from the Himanshu Bhau Gang, Ajay — who was wanted in a sensational attempted murder case in Tilak Nagar, Delhi on May 6 and in the murder of a person named Sundar at Gulshan Dhaba in Murthal on March 10 — would be coming to the village of Kheda Khurd in Outer Delhi.

A trap was laid and around 11:30 pm. Ajay was spotted in a Honda City car. The police party asked him to stop and surrender. In response, the accused started firing indiscriminately at the police party, resulting in an encounter between the police and the accused,â€ said a senior police official.

The official said that the accused, Ajay, was hit by police bullets and was injured.

He was promptly taken to the hospital by a PCR vehicle, where the doctor declared him dead. Two pistols and cartridges were recovered from the criminal,â€ said the official.

In the brutal incident at Murthal Dhaba, the criminal Ajay was captured on CCTV dragging the victim Sundar out of a vehicle and then chasing and shooting him multiple times.

In the Tilak Nagar incident, the criminal’s indiscriminate firing outside a showroom in a posh area of the national capital, amidst a crowded area, for extortion, created an atmosphere of fear in the entire locality.