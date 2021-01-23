Wanting kids with Nick part of my dreams: Priyanka Chopra

The White Tiger actor opens up on the upcoming films, wishing for a big family, and doing late night talk shows

By | Published: 2:58 pm

Global star Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her recently released Netflix film The White Tiger. Talking about her flick The White Tiger, which has received an overwhelming response, Priyanka told E! News, “I read this book, Victor, in 2008 when it came out and it was so provocative, and it moved me and it made me uncomfortable, because it, you know, talks about this class disparity that exists all over the world. It’s extremely topical, unfortunately.”

The White Tiger revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by Adarsh Gourav who uses his sharp-witted tricks to escape from poverty. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame and has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

The Baywatch actor has spilled the beans about starting a family with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas. According to a digital interview given by the Fashion star on E! News, Priyanka opened up about her recent statement of having as many children as it takes for a ‘cricket team’ and said, “Family is a big part of my life, it’s always been a part of my dreams. And I’ll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God Almighty.”

The actor also expressed her happiness about the quality time she got to spend with Nick due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The two celebrated their second wedding anniversary in London where Priyanka was also shoThe White Tiger revolves around an ambitious yet cunning Indian driver played by Adarsh Gourav who uses his sharp-witted tricksoting for her upcoming outing Text for You.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka also revealed her secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London and it is every bit hilarious. Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sleeping on two chairs, dressed in an olive green blouse paired with blue joggers. She completed her look with a chunky gold neck piece.

“What’s my secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask? #NapsOnNapsOnNaps. Top half Zoom styling by @luxurylaw,” she wrote as the caption. The actor has been staying in London for the past few months for the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood romantic movie, Text For You, which she has recently wrapped up.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a makeup tutorial on the photo-sharing website. “DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial. I may not have the most extravagant at-home glam routine, but it has worked out for me this far!” she wrote.