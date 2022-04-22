Watch: Commuters help fainted man in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published: Updated On - 02:55 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: We often say “bhalaayi ka zamana na raha” but this video of commuters helping a fainted man on Hyderabad roads tells a different story.

Cyberabad Traffic Police tweeted a video where a young man can be seen lying down on the road in scorching heat at Kukatpally Y junction. Though a few motorists passed by, one man came to his help and soon a couple others halted their journeys to lend a hand.

Commuters checked the man’s pulse initially, rubbed his palms and later helped him sit straight on a footpath. They also gave him some cash before leaving.

“Good Samaritan: The greatest good is what we do for one another. #GoodSamaritan” they tweeted along with the CCTV footage of the incident.

Good Samaritan: The greatest good is what we do for one another.#GoodSamaritan pic.twitter.com/7q43VXkty2 — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) April 22, 2022

Social media users appreciated the commuters’ humanity and showered blessings.