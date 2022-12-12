Watch: Experience of woman buying gold from world’s first gold ATM

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: On December 5, the Hyderabad-based Goldsikka Pvt Ltd set up a gold ATM in their Begumpet office. The new gold ATM has grabbed the attention of the entire India, but many were sceptical about buying gold from the country’s first real-time gold dispensing machine owing to the purity and quality of gold.

Goldsikka Pvt Ltd took to Twitter to share the video of a happy woman who purchased a gold coin from the ATM. In the video, the woman can be seen saying that she purchased the gold for the first time and had a wonderful experience using the ATM.

The woman also said that the gold dispensing machine has made life easier for people like her who don’t have much knowledge about the quality and purity of gold.

She further said the entire process of buying gold was easy and requested Goldsikka Pvt Ltd to come up with more gold ATMs. The woman also received a purity certificate for her purchase.

