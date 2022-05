Watch: Hyderabadi youngster makes it to Forbes 30 under 30

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

At 17, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash was named World's Fastest Human Calculator after breaking four world records in calculation.

The 22-year-old Hyderabad-based Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who is known as the world’s fastest human calculator, has achieved yet another milestone. He has been named among the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list for his work at ‘Bhanzu’, a Math ed-tech start-up founded by him.