Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline groove to ‘Halamithi Habibo’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:35 AM, Wed - 30 March 22

On Instagram, the actress posted a fun video of actor John Abraham saying that he had choreographed the song and that all three actresses were his students and that he was showing them how to dance to the number.

Chennai: The Tamil chartbuster ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from director Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Beast’ continues to make people groove, with actresses Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez being the latest to do so.

On Instagram, the actress posted a fun video of actor John Abraham saying that he had choreographed the song and that all three actresses were his students and that he was showing them how to dance to the number. Soon after, all three actresses are seen shaking a leg to the immensely popular number from the Tamil film.

Posting the video, Shilpa Shetty also wrote, “Fun-tastic Four!Burning up the dance floor!”

Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet and Jacqueline are the latest celebrities to dance to ‘Arabic Kuthu’, which has now garnered a phenomenal 240 million views on YouTube.

Several actresses have already danced to the number including Samyuktha Hegde, Aashna Zaveri, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Yaashica Anand.