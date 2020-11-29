We will get Hyderabad rid of Nawabi culture: Amit Shah

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: He came, he saw, he left, without offering anything to the people of Hyderabad going to polls for the GHMC on December 1.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose Sunday visit was expected to produce some fire-works, was disappointing as he only raised more questions than replying to specific issues. The Union Minister chose to retort with questions, or evade direct replies when he was asked to comment about various issues the TRS had raised including the Centre’s step-motherly treatment towards the State at a media conference here.

“BJP is not contesting the GHMC election to increase its vote share or seat share, but with the aim of winning the Mayor’s seat. The party’s goal is to come to power in the State in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

Shah evaded direct replies when asked about changing the name of Hyderabad, Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and the Centre’s step-motherly treatment towards the State. He said he visited Sri Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar in his personal capacity to seek blessings and no other meanings should be drawn from it. On awarding Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao, he said this was not the appropriate time.

Evading a direct reply on why the BJP, which has been levelling corruption charges against the TRS government, was not ordering any probe by Central agencies, he said now that a suggestion has been made, he will look into it.

