Wealthtech startup Centricity inaugurates office in Hyderabad

Since Centricity started operations in April 2023, it has created a vast network of more than 3,000 financial product distributors across 12 states and 20 cities, onboarding over 7500 clients.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 02:52 PM

Hyderabad: Centricity, a Gurugram, NCR-based wealthtech startup, has inaugurated its new office in Hyderabad, expanding its footprint into the south market.

Located at Ameerpet, the state-of-the-art Hyderabad office will cater to a diverse set of requirements in wealth management and financial product distribution.

Centricity has started hiring talent across a range of capabilities and is welcoming new hires in Hyderabad, a press release said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by guests and the Centricity team including Manu Awasthy, CEO & Founder, Centricity.

Anirudh Mahanot, Founding Team Member and Business Head (South & West India) at Centricity, said, “Hyderabad is a pivotal market for us, and this new office represents our commitment to innovation.

Centricity has ambitious plans for the upcoming year, including adding 25 new locations, expanding business development teams, adding tech talent, acquiring new licenses, setting up a support call centre, conducting distributor partner roadshows, and offering mortgages for distributors.