West Bengal announces Rs 2 cr aid for flood-hit Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to her over phone and thanked her for the gesture

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced Rs 2 crore financial assistance to Telangana for relief and rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to her over phone and thanked her for the gesture.

Also read Telugu actors, directors donate their might to TS CMRF

“We are really sad to learn about the sufferings of the people of Telangana due to unprecedented floods following incessant rains during the last few days. There has been huge loss of life and property in the state. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives,” Banerjee wrote in a letter to her Telangana counterpart.

She assured Rao that the people of West Bengal stand by the brothers and sisters of Telangana in this hour of crisis. “As a mark of our solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Telangana, the West Bengal Government would like to contribute a token sum of Rs 2 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” she added.

West Bengal is the third state to announce financial assistance to flood-affected Telangana.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. K. Palaniswami on Monday announced Rs 10 crore for relief and rehabilitation works in Telangana.

He said the Tamil Nadu government will also be sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 15 crore financial assistance. He said Delhi would stand by Telangana in this hour of natural calamity.

Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to both Palaniswamy and Kejriwal over phone and thanked them on behalf of people of Telangana for announcing the financial assistance.

The Telangana CM has also urged the industrialists, traders, business establishments and others to come forward to extend their help to people who suffered due to heavy rains and floods. He asked them to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Heavy rains and floods since October 13 in Telangana have claimed 70 lives including 33 in Greater Hyderabad and caused loss of over Rs 5,000 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .