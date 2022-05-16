What happened this year?

Hyderabad: Let’s look at some developments that took place this year in several sectors and fields

(1) NASA on March 1st launched GOES-T, its purpose is?

a. 5G technology

b. Helping to Army

c. Tracking hazardous weather

d. Tracking the Corona virus infected patients

Ans: (c)

Explanation: The satellite named, GOES-T, launched by NASA, is the third in a series of four next-generation weather satellites. The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) was brought from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on March 01 this year. GOES-T will be used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to forecast weather and hazardous environmental conditions in the Western Hemisphere.

(2) Name the first Indian to be awarded Boltzmann Medal?

a. Deepak Dhar

b. Satish Reddy

c. Ramana Patnaik

d. Sudhakar Pathak

Ans: (a)

Explanation: Prof. Deepak Dhar, the Emeritus Professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER Pune) became the first Indian to be awarded the prestigious Boltzmann Medal for the year 2022. Prof Dhar received the honour for his contribution in the field of Statistical Physics.

(3) India’s first e-waste eco-park is to come up at?

a. Indore

b. Ahmedabad

c. Delhi

d. Thiruvananthapuram

Ans: (c)

Explanation: The Delhi Government has planned to set up India’s first e-waste eco-park to handle increasing e-waste. The park is proposed to be built in Narela industrial area in New Delhi, across 20 acres area. The park is set to recycle and re-manufacture e-waste in a safe and scientific manner.

(4) Which of the following is true?

a. 20% FDIs are allowed in LIC through approved route

b. 20% FDIs are allowed in LIC through automatic route

c. 49% FDIs are allowed in LIC through automatic route

d. 49% FDIs are allowed in LIC through approved route

Ans: (b)

Explanation: The union Cabinet has approved an amendment to the FDI Policy to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 20 per cent under the “automatic route” in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). This comes ahead of IPO of LIC. Prior to this, there was no limit prescribed for foreign investment in LIC. The FDI ceiling for LIC has now been made at par with that of public sector banks.

(5) Who is the new Chairperson of SEBI?

a. Pradheepthi Sinha

b. Usha Mehta

c. Rajeev Salve

d. Madhabi Puri

Ans: (d)

Explanation: Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the new chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). She is the first woman to head the securities market regulator. She has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from March 01 this year. She is a former whole-time member of SEBI.

(6) 31st Southeast Asian Games to be held in…?

a. India

b. Philippines

c. Vietnam

d. Malaysia

Ans: (c)

Explanation: The 31st Southeast Asian Games will be held in Vietnam from May 12 to 23 this. It is the biggest sporting event of Southeast Asia and is a biennial event. The event was originally scheduled to take place in November 2021 however it was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

(7) Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You) is the autobiography of…? (b)

a. Rajnikanth

b. MK Stalin

c. Pinarayi Vijayan

d. Paneer Selvam

Explanation: Ungalil Oruvan, meaning one among you, is the auto biography of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. This is the first part of the autobiography that contains his early life experiences. Stalin is also the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

V. Rajendra Sharma

