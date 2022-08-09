WhatsApp announces new changes aimed at better privacy

By Dennis Marcus Mathew Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

These are the times when privacy is one of the hottest topics, and WhatsApp, one of the most popular means of communication, whether it is at work or for friends and family in India, has announced some changes aimed at better privacy.

The first was a set of privacy features to give users more control over conversations, with added layers of protection while messaging. According to Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the new features will allow WhatsApp users to exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see online status and also prevent screenshots on ‘View Once’ messages.

Instead of notifying the entire group when leaving, only admins will be notified. While this feature, and the one allowing users to select who can see their online status, will roll out this month. The screenshot blocking for ‘View Once’ messages will be rolled out soon.

Another feature that is being introduced is to let users delete messages up to two days after sending. The user can delete a message up to two days and 12 hours after sending. Hitherto this was one hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. A feature allowing admins to delete messages for everyone is also on the cards.

Another popular app, Snapchat, too has launched an in-app tool to allow parents to observe who their children are chatting with, without letting guardians see the content of private chats. Children will also be able to see how their parents see them via the Snapchat ‘Family Centre’ feature, which has been rolled out in some countries, while more including India are expected to have it soon.

New launches/features

Motorola launches affordable ‘moto g32’ in India

Motorola on Tuesday launched a new affordable smartphone, the moto g32, which features a full HD display with stereo speakers. The new smartphone is available in a single 4GB 64GB storage variant at Rs.12,999 on both online and offline platforms and comes in mineral gray and satin silver colours.

The moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and focuses on security and privacy with ThinkShield for mobile protection feature, apart from an assured update to Android 13 and three years of security updates. The device with a 6.5-inch FHD display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. It houses a 50MP rear camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower charger. An IP52 water-repellent design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader are also features offered.

Intel introduces GPUs for powerful workstations, laptops

Chip-maker Intel has introduced new graphics processing units (GPUs) designed for powerful desktop workstations and laptops.

The Intel Arc Pro A30M GPU is for mobile form factors and Arc Pro A40 (single slot) and A50 (dual slot) GPUs are for small form factor desktops. The chips feature built-in ray tracing hardware, machine learning capabilities and industry-first AV1 hardware encoding acceleration.

The Intel Arc Pro GPUs, to be available later this year, are optimized for media and entertainment applications like Blender, and run open source libraries in the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit.

The Intel Arc Pro A40 will come in a small single-slot form factor with 3.5 teraflops of graphical power and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The A50 GPU offers a dual-slot form factor, 4.8 teraflops of graphical power and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The Mobile A30M GPU offers 3.5 teraflops of graphical performance and 4GB of GDDR6 memory. All three will have eight ray-tracing cores.

– Dennis Marcus Mathew with agency inputs