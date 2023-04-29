While it has its flaws…’: Amala Akkineni reacts to poor reviews of ‘Agent’

Amala Akkineni took to her Instagram to respond to the poor box-office opening and trolls on her son’s latest release.

Hyderabad: Akhil Akkineni’s highly-anticipated film ‘Agent’ has been opened to negative reviews by movie buffs and film critics on Friday. However, Amala Akkineni took to her Instagram on Saturday to respond to the poor box-office opening and trolls on her son’s latest release.

Posting a quote that reads, “Creativity is especially expressed in the ability to make connections, to make associations, to turn things around and express them in a new way,” Amala said that the film had flaws but she enjoyed it thoroughly. She claimed that the film is amazing when watched with an “open mind”.

“I understand that trolling comes from a deeper insecurity and need for achievement. I watched Agent yesterday and honestly enjoyed the film. While it has its flaws, if you watch it with an open mind, you will be amazed (sic),” she wrote.

She further stated that the film was popular among women. “The hall I watched it at was packed, half of the audience were ladies, mothers and grandmothers along with their husbands and sons!” she continued, “There were screams when the action happened (sic).”She also promised fans that Akhil will come up with a bigger and better film shortly. “And I am sure the next one will be bigger and better,” she concluded.

‘Agent’ has been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The film has been edited by National Award winner Naveen Nooli. Malayalam Megastar Mammootty and actor Dino Morea played key roles in the movie while Sakshi Vaidya played the female lead. Hip-hop Tamizha composed the music.