Why influencer marketing is beneficial in the brand building, explains Noor Vishu Sehgal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Building your brand is the first step towards brand awareness and recognition. Today social media has given a rise to various online brands. But to stand out in the clutter, and make a name for your brand, you need to implement certain digital marketing trends to stay strong in the game. And influencer marketing is one such trend that is extremely beneficial in your brand-building process.

Noor Vishu Sehgal, a popular luxury influencer and fashion designer has been reigning in the social media space with her amazing content. With 135k+ followers on Instagram, Noor’s content is not just drool-worthy, they also are extremely value-driven. Noor creates relatable engaging content on fashion and the trendiest bride of Instagram has been winning the hearts of many with her awesome content.

As a content creator and a workshop trainer on social media marketing skills, Noor believes successful brand building requires influencer marketing these days. Influencer marketing is one of the key steps in brand building. From building trust to building a community with your audience and creating more brand awareness, influencer marketing has proved its potential in achieving your business goals. And it is only going to bigger and better.

Noor Vishu Sehgal explains the importance of influencer marketing and how it is beneficial for brand building

1. Wider reach and increased visibility

Brands can create engaging and interesting campaigns with influencers to reach potential customers. The existing follower base of the influencers helps the brand to reach a wider audience. It also aids in more interactions and engagement with the followers and your brand becomes more visible and stays on top-of-the-mind recall of the audience.

2. Builds long-lasting trust

Noor says, “Influencers bring a sense of community to their audience.” They add credibility and authority to the brand and that’s how people become loyal followers of the brand. People value the influencers’ perspectives and give credit to their recommendations thus your brand becomes a trustworthy place for your customers. This built trust helps in better conversion rates of your products or services.

3. Spreads awareness about your brand

Through influencer marketing, social media users get a chance to know about your brand even better. The influencers act as brand advocates who showcase your products and services. Consumers get a direct chance to interact with the influencer and know more about the brand through their content, and with tags and shares, brand awareness increases.

4. Provides value

The sole objective for influencers is to create content that will add value to their audience. Hence they always have an enriched content strategy to give solutions and satisfy all the needs of the followers. Brands can leverage this aspect as people are inclined towards value-driven content rather than consuming meaningless content.

5. Adds new perspective to content

Influencers are creative and they are always bringing freshness and innovation to their content. In a cluttered digital space, it is very important to stand out with your content and create winning content that will help long-lasting impact on the audience. They are also aware of what their audience is looking for and thus they can customize the content likewise. They will place your brand in an organic way that will resonate with the audience on a deeper level.

Noor conducts both online and offline workshops on social media marketing and all her previous workshops have been successful. Her ingenuity, passion, and amazing social media marketing skills have been instrumental in her journey as an influencer. So, implement the influencer marketing trends to build a brand of your own.

You can explore more on https://instagram.com/noorvishusehgal?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=