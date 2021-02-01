Woman gets lifer for killing four-year-old in Hyderabad

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing the conviction.

By | Published: 7:57 pm 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was sentenced to life imprisonment and two others to five years rigourous imprisonment in the murder of a four-year-old Lasya in Sanathnagar in 2015. The court also imposed fine on them.

The convicted persons U.Laxmaiah, his wife Yadamma and daughter U.Padma along with R.Yadagiri and A.Narsimhulu, all residents of Deendayal Nagar and Mothi Nagar in Sanathnagar bore grudge against Lasya’s parents Naveen and Mayuri suspecting they had told about the extra-marital affair of Padma and Yadagiri to the colony residents.

Seeking revenge, the group kidnapped Lasya who was playing in front of her house and strangulated her to death. They stuffed the body in a plastic bag and concealed in Padma’s kitchen for two days. The murder came to light after a stench started emanating from the house.

The Sanathnagar police booked a case against them and subsequently arrested. However, Laxmaiah and Yadamma died due to ill health later.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing the conviction.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .