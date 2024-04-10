| Woman Smothers Her Two Children To Death In Karnataka Arrested

The deceased have been identified as nine-year-old Lakshmi and seven-year-old Gowtham.

By IANS Published Date - 10 April 2024, 03:38 PM

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly smothered her two children to death in Bengaluru. The police have arrested the accused mother and are questioning why she killed her kids.

The deceased have been identified as nine-year-old Lakshmi and seven-year-old Gowtham. The incident took place under the limits of Jalahalli police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday late night.

The accused mother has been identified as Gangadevi. According to police, the family of the victims hailed from Andhra Pradesh and the accused mother worked in a marketing division of a private company.

The husband of the accused woman is in jail after being arrested in connection with a POCSO case. A preliminary probe has confirmed that Gangadevi had killed her children by smothering them with a pillow. Further investigation is on.