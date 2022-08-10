| World Biofuel Day Biofuel Is The Need Of The Hour

World Biofuel Day: Biofuel is the need of the hour

Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

World Biofuel Day is an annual event that is held every year on August 10 to spread awareness about the usage of unconventional sources of fuels over fossil fuels.

The Government of India has been celebrating the event since 2015.

History

It is celebrated to honor the inventor of the diesel engine – Sir Rudolf Diesel. He was also the first to run an engine with peanut and vegetable oil instead of diesel.

Theme

The theme for this year is “Biofuels for Sustainability and Rural Income.”

What is Biofuel?

Any fuel derived from biological matter such as plant, animal waste, and agricultural waste is called biofuel. Ethanol, biodiesel, biogas, and butanol are a few examples of biofuels.

Importance

Encouragement of biofuels paves the way for job creation, a cleaner environment, generates an additional source of income for farmers, and cuts oil imports from other countries.

Especially, biofuels are a boon for farmers as they can turn their waste into renewable energy sources. The biomass or agro waste is converted to ethanol, which gets blended with petrol to reduce pollution, through the fermentation process.

Instead of burning residues of crops, farmers can generate additional income by selling their agro wastes to biofuel converting plants. It also brings down carbon emissions.

The price involved in producing biofuels is much lesser when compared to fossil fuels. They can be used in both pure and blended forms.

Renewable fuel usage cuts the burden of importing crude oil and makes India less vulnerable to impacts of demand and supply disruptions.

India has set a target of 20 percent ethanol blending with gasoline by 2025-226.