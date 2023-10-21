World Cup: South Africa’s Rassie Van Der Dussen completes 4,000 international runs

By ANI Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Mumbai: South African batter Rassie Van Der Dussen completed 4,000 international runs on Saturday.

Dussen reached the milestone during Proteas’s ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Wankhede Stadium.

Dussen scored 60 in 61 balls. His knock consisted of eight boundaries and runs came at a strike rate of 98.36.

In 114 international matches, Dussen has scored 4,048 runs at an average of 41.30. He has scored five centuries and 26 fifties, with the best score of 134.

In 18 Tests, Dussen has scored 905 runs at an average of 30.16. He has scored six fifties in 32 innings, with the best score of 98.

ODIs are his best format. In 53 ODIs, he has scored 2,072 runs at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of over 89. He has scored five centuries and 13 fifties in 47 innings, with the best score of 134.

In 43 T20Is, Dussen has scored 1,071 runs at an average of 34.54 at a strike rate of above 129. He has scored seven fifties in 39 innings, with the best score of 94*.

In four matches this WC, Dussen has scored 198 runs at an average of 49.50, with one century and one fifty. His best score is 108.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

