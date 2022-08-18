World Television Premiere of 2022’s biggest blockbuster, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: After taking the audience on back-to-back thrilling rides with the world television premieres of several hit movies, Zee Telugu is all set to treat its viewers with yet another blockbuster film. This time around, the channel is going to air the biggest blockbuster of 2022 – ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

The mega blockbuster, which had won the hearts of millions across India when it was released in the theatres, is now all set to have its World Television Premiere on August 21 (Sunday) at 5:30 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

The Prashanth Neel directorial, which was released in multiple languages and turned out to be the second highest domestic grosser ever, stars Rocking star Yash as the main lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ will take movie buffs on an adventurous journey of of Rocky. The movie will follow Rocky, who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, tries to retain his supremacy over his adversaries as well as the government officials, while coming to terms with his past.

Though his allies continue to look up to him, the government, especially Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon), sees him as a threat to law and order. With Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) also returning, Rocky must battle threats from all sides to keep his throne intact.

To announce the mega World Television Premiere of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Zee Telugu also organised a larger-than-life and first-of-its-kind stunt. Recently, Hyderabad witnessed a massive 100-foot film poster of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ being unveiled at a popular restaurant. Propped up by cranes, the poster was a fitting tribute to the massive success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

While the announcement might have caught your attention, wait till you see ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ on Zee Telugu. This sequel to the 2018 superhit film ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ is an edge-of-the-seat entertainer.