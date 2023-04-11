World’s shortest dog, tinier than a popsicle stick, sets Guinness World Record

Pearl's height is 3.59 inches and length 5.0 inches; his size is comparable to a dollar bill and shorter than a popsicle stick.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: A two-year-old female Chihuahua named ‘Pearl’ has been recognised as the world’s shortest-living dog by the Guinness World Records (GWR). Born on September 1, 2020, in the United States, the dog measures 9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height and 12.7 cm (5.0 in) in length. Its length is similar to a dollar bill and shorter than a popsicle stick, and a TV remote.

“Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl,” GWR wrote on its Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/GWR/status/1645188506208071681?s=20

According to GWR, Pearl is the relative of the previous record holder, Miracle Milly (9.65 cm; 3.8 in), who passed away in 2020. Pearl recently appeared on an Italian TV show ‘Lo Show Dei Record’ and was greeted with thunderous applause.

Pearl’s height was measured three times at different intervals at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, where it was born. Each measurement was taken from the base of her front leg foot up to the top of the withers in a straight vertical line.

The dog’s pet parent, Vanesa Semler, noted that Pearl has a calm temperament for a Chihuahua, was unfazed at being on stage in front of a huge live audience, and called the dog “bit of a diva”.

“We’re blessed to have her. And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,” Vanesa told GWR.