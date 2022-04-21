XPay.Life to digitise bill payments

Hyderabad: Digital payment solutions company XPay.Life announced plans to offer UPI and services for Hyderabad market. It is working to digitise payment methods and also provide customers with more options to pay bills at their convenience. The digitisation efforts will also provide opportunities to local entrepreneurs.

It offers point of sales machines where customers can pay bills through cash or UPI. It also has touch screen kiosks at different locations for the convenience of customers. The company also operates a mobile van that travels to set locations on select days of the week. This allows payment through both touch screen kiosks and mobile PoS installed inside the van.

The mobile van will also allow customers to book LPG cylinder, pay mobile and electricity bill, insurance premium payment, DTH recharges and more. These mobile vans are provided to various District Central Cooperative Banks and Regional Rural Banks. XPay.Life till now has deployed more than 100 mobile vans in India.

The mobile van solution saves time and effort of customers and also educates them on ways to use digital platforms. All the machines inside the mobile van are solar powered and the UPS gets charged when driven around.

“Our aim is to make secure transactions. Our point-of-sale machines and mobile vans support financial inclusion. More offerings will be added,” said XPay.Life Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kumar at a press conference on Thursday.

“We are excited about Hyderabad market. We are looking to simplify payments and financial transactions. Along with our partners, we aim to bridge the gaps in financial inclusion and digitise various financial offerings,” said Xpay.Life Chief Operating Officer Deepak Ananth.

