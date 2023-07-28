Yamini Reddy all set to present ‘An Evening of Storytelling’ on Aug 5 at NMACC in Mumbai

An Evening of Storytelling has received a stellar response across India, and the dancer will be presenting it in Mumbai for the first time
Mumbai: Renowned dancer from Hyderabad, Yamini Reddy, is all set to give a performance titled ‘An Evening of Storytelling’ at the Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai, on August 5 at 7.30 pm.
The presentation will feature a multilingual performance that showcases three enthralling stories. The first will be a traditional piece from the Kuchipudi repertoire, followed by a popular epic/Puranas’ tale, and finally, a story from the ‘Bhagavatam’ presented in English, Sanskrit, Telugu, and Hindi.
‘An Evening of Storytelling’ has received a stellar response across India, and the dancer will be presenting it in Mumbai for the first time. The performance will be accompanied by a live musical orchestra, adding another layer of depth and emotion to the storytelling through the beautiful art of Kuchipudi dance.
The performance will be accompanied by a live musical orchestra, adding another layer of depth and emotion to the storytelling through the beautiful art of Kuchipudi dance. Tickets are available on Book My Show.