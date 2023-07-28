| Yamini Reddy All Set To Present An Evening Of Storytelling On Aug 5 At Nmacc In Mumbai

An Evening of Storytelling has received a stellar response across India, and the dancer will be presenting it in Mumbai for the first time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Mumbai: Renowned dancer from Hyderabad, Yamini Reddy, is all set to give a performance titled ‘An Evening of Storytelling’ at the Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai, on August 5 at 7.30 pm.

The presentation will feature a multilingual performance that showcases three enthralling stories. The first will be a traditional piece from the Kuchipudi repertoire, followed by a popular epic/Puranas’ tale, and finally, a story from the ‘Bhagavatam’ presented in English, Sanskrit, Telugu, and Hindi.

‘An Evening of Storytelling’ has received a stellar response across India, and the dancer will be presenting it in Mumbai for the first time. The performance will be accompanied by a live musical orchestra, adding another layer of depth and emotion to the storytelling through the beautiful art of Kuchipudi dance.

Book the tickets (available on Book My Show) now to experience this unforgettable journey of storytelling and dance, as you delve into the rich tapestry of Indian narratives and immerse yourselves in a world of wonder and wisdom.

