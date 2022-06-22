Yoga Day celebrated in Saudi and other parts of Gulf

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Published Date - 12:27 AM, Wed - 22 June 22

A young participant in Yoga day in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Jeddah: The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the gulf region under aegis of Indian diplomatic missions.

After two years of low-profile celebrations of Yoga Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held at an unprecedented scale in most parts of the Gulf region. The Yoga Day coincides with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence where events are conducted at iconic locations of various parts of the world including in the Gulf as part of global Yoga Ring.

In Saudi Arabia, besides NRIs, expatriates from various nationalities and also foreign diplomats participated at the event held at Indian Embassy premises in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Charge d’affairs of India, N Ram Prasad said that Yoga is an important factor in growing partnership between India and Saudi Arabia in the Health sector. He said that yoga has become a popular activity in the Kingdom.

In port city Jeddah, Yoga day was celebrated in unique style with a Yoga Carwan where young enthusiastic Saudi girls Yoga admirers travelled from seashores to downtown. The participants taking part in several yoga sessions at shores of Red Sea were mesmerized.

In Dubai, Hundreds of women and girls took centre stage at a massive celebration of International Day of Yoga at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday evening which was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir. Apart from Indians, several Arab women and also some Europeans participated in the event where UAE acclaimed yoga teachers Haifa Mohammed, Bashayer Alobedidli and Sumaya Almarzooq highlighted the benefits of different asanas and breathing techniques.