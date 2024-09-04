Youth Exchange Program focusing on NCC strengthens India-Kazakhstan ties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: A Youth Exchange Program (YEP) focusing on the National Cadet Corps (NCC) recently took place in Kazakhstan, strengthening ties between India and the Central Asian nation.

The event, which featured cadets from both countries, aimed to foster mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and leadership development, a press relaese said.

The Indian delegation was headed by Colonel Sameer Sharma, Director NCC AP & Telangana Directorate. Cadet Vaishnovi Madupu from Secunderabad Group was a part of the delegation along with 11 other cadets from different NCC Directorates.

The participants were engaged in various activities, including military drills, cultural performances, and discussions on global issues. The exchange highlighted the importance of youth in building international relations and showcased the shared values of discipline and patriotism between the two nations.

After the contingent returned back, Cdt Vaishnovi was felicitated at NCC Directorate Telangana by Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General NCC AP & Telangana.