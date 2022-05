Youth found dead on railway track in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:07 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Representational Image

Medak: A-22-year old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Railway track near Bommaram Railway gate in Masaipet Mandal on Monday.

The victim was Atepu Praveen Kumar of Nagsanpally in the same Mandal. The body was shifted to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. A case was registered. The investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .