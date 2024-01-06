1 EME Centre to conduct rally for induction of sports cadets into Boys Sports Company

Applicants should be between 8 to 14 years and education qualification should be minimum 3rd standard pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Applicants should be between 8 to 14 years and education qualification should be minimum 3rd standard pass with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi

Hyderabad: The 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, is conducting an open rally for induction of raw and proven players as sports cadets into Boys Sports Company (BSC) from April 1 to 7, in Volleyball, Kayaking & Canoeing disciplines.

Applicants should be between 8 to 14 years (born after 1 April 2010 and before 1 April 2016) and education qualification should be minimum 3rd standard pass (any school) with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi. Medical fitness of the applicants will be ascertained by the Medical Officer of the Army Sports Institute and a specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre.

Also Read Army Recruitment Rally at 1 EME Centre Secunderabad from Jan 17

Any State/National/International level medal winners will be given priority. The applicants with any type of permanent tattoo on any part of the body need not apply.

The selected candidates will be called sports cadets and provided free boarding and lodging, education upto 10th standard, living accommodation, insurance, medical facility as well as scientific coaching. Later, the eligible sports cadets will be enrolled in the Indian Army under the provision of the Army Recruitment Rules.

For further details, interested candidates can contact on 9398543351 (WhatsApp) or e-mail: bsc1emecentre@gmail.com or Boys Sports Company, 1 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana – 500010.