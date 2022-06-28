1 killed, 11 hurt in Mumbai residential building crash

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:58 AM, Tue - 28 June 22

Mumbai: At least one person was killed and another 11 injured when one wing of a three-storied residential building crashed in Kurla suburb around midnight, BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the entire wing of the ground-plus-three floor Naik Nagar Building in Kurla east crashed minutes before midnight, trapping many persons living there.

The rescue teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies besides local volunteers, who rushed there noticed a potential risk to the adjoining second wing which could also collapse anytime.

This morning, the body of an unidentified male, 30 was recovered from the debris and another 11 injured (all adult males), were rescued safely, rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and LTMG Hospital in Sion.

Work is underway to clear the rubble and detect if any more victims are still trapped under it.